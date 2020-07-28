Alabama cops alcohol sales at 11PM

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – The ABC Board in Alabama on Monday voted to cut off the entire state at 11PM.

Alcohol sales must end at that hour for bars, restaurants and country clubs.

The decision is a compromise over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board was considering a 10 PM shutoff, but gave businesses the extra hour after hearing from owners.

Board Chair Alan Spencer says “The primary mission of the Alabama ABC Board is to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and we take this mission very seriously.

“We are very sensitive to the economic impact this rule will have. This is a gut-wrenching decision we are making today, but it is also gut-wrenching to see the number of Alabamians who are suffering from this disease.”