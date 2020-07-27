Whitfield County pushes back first day of school

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Just as Whitfield County students were set to return to school, the school board has pushed them back a month.

The Board of Education on Monday decided to delay the opening of schools until Monday, August 31.

Dalton city schools pushed back their opening to the same date last week.

The county school system has also given parents another week to decide whether to apply for virtual learning. (Visit www.wcsga.net/virtual-learning to submit an application.)

Superintendent Judy Gilreath tells the Dalton Daily Citizen that the area currently has the highest level of spread, so they didn’t have much choice but to delay school.