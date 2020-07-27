Scottsboro residents challenge Gov. Ivey’s Face Mask Mandate

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Three residents of Scottsboro are challenging Governor Kay Ivey’s face mask mandate in court.

They filed a lawsuit in Montgomery on Sunday.

Debbie Mathis, Barry Munza and Larry Lewis challenge the legality of the Governor’s order and say it is unenforceable.

The suit claims that the trio are “at risk of immediate and irreparable injury at every moment.”

But their attorney says the lawsuit is not just aimed at face masks.

Seth Ashmore is challenging the Governor’s powers.

He tells the Jackson County Sentinel that she made the order without an emergency rule by the state board of health.

Ashmore is asking for a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate.