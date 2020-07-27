North Georgia police chief resigns after being arrested

FAIRMOUNT, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI has arrested the police chief and one of his officers in Gordon County.

They worked for the police department in the town of Fairmount, east of Calhoun.

Chief Chandler Walter and Officer Olan Mark Lowe face charges of creating false documents.

The investigation started six weeks ago, and the officers were put on administrative leave.

They were suspected of falsifying Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) records and improperly using the GCIC/CJIS network during a test.

Both have now resigned their jobs.