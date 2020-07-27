New Boyd Buchanan Helmets Feature Unique Scenic City Skyline

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) When Boyd Buchanan hits the gridiron this fall, they’ll be repping the city of Chattanooga with their new helmets. The Bucs head gear has a unique design, which will feature the Scenic City skyline.

Said head coach Jeremy Bosken:”Our senior class gets to design the helmet each year. As long as it’s within reason, and president (Jill) Hartness agrees on it and stuff like that. They get to design it. And that’s what they came up with. They have this year a white helmet, and it’s a blue face mask. Then they have cursive Bucs in chrome (on the sides) But on the back, which was completely different, and I didn’t think was possible. They wanted to rep their city. They wanted the Chattanooga skyline on the back.”

Said senior quarterback Eli Morris:”We wanted to do something different. Start something new. Attribute something to the city. We decided to put the skyline on the back of the helmet, and I think it’s a really nice touch. It looks nice.”

Said Bosken:”We worked with Pete Lowe, one of our middle school parents to get the graphic right, so it kind of bends around the helmet. There’s a bunch of warning stickers. We’re not covering up any kind of warning stickers like we shouldn’t be. But the Scenic City skyline was really, really cool. The pride the kids wanted to take in their town, and where they’re from. I’ve never seen it before.”

Reporter:”I don’t think I’ve seen a football helmet that has artwork on the back side of it like that. I can’t think anyone that I’ve seen that has one of those.”

Said Morris:”Hopefully we’re the first to do it. Probably not. It’s a cool design none-the-less.”

Said Bosken:”I bet you we vetoed 50 helmets. Stuff that was too expensive or we couldn’t do kind of deal. This one was right there on the line, and we tried to push it through and see how it was going to work out.”

Reporter:”Do you think the school ought to make some extra helmets and sell them. Do you think they will be that popular?”

Said Morris:”I think it could. Maybe some little collectible ones in the Bucs store. I think it would be pretty cool.”