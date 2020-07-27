Mandalorian actor given key to the city of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mandalorian actor Dominic Pace is on a driving tour and made a stop in Cleveland on Sunday.

The actor is driving from California to Florida supporting small businesses that are struggling due to COVID-19.

Pace signed autographs and sold items that are normally available at comic cons.

While he was in town, he was named an honorary citizen of Cleveland and was presented a key to the city.

Pace says, “It’s been a priceless father son trip for my son and I. My 11 year old son Bennett. We head down to Florida after this and slowly go back to Hollywood. We have about four different stops along the way. It’s been such a joy to support all of these mom and pops who are doing the best they can to get by right now.”

Pace was the bounty hunter in the first and third chapters of The Mandalorian.

