Rachel Salomon is no stranger to our viewers at News 12 Now.

She was a recent Golden Apple Recipient, and a finalist during our 2019-2020 school year.

One of her passions, other than her family and students is the Holocaust Project that is located in the hallway of New Hope Middle School.

The Holocaust project is part of a year long study honoring those who perished.

We take a look, during this evenings, “What’s Right With Our Schools.”