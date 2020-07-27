Hamilton County schools on the verge of a class change

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools have shown us all the scale they are using to determine how they will return to class this fall.

And on Monday, we are on the verge of changing classifications. It is based on the number of Active Covid-19 cases in the county.

- Advertisement -

We have been in the transition zone for the last week, trending toward a Phase 2 reopening.

On Monday, the health department reported we are only two active cases below the Phase 2 threshold.

And the trend has been heading up over the last couple of weeks.

If school started today, officials would be ready to move to Phase Two, which means students would alternate in-school days, and not go all week.

But they are still in Phase 3 with a variety of hybrid and full school attendance, depending on the school.

Schools are set to resume in Hamilton County on Wednesday, August 12th.