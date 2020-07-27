Hamilton County reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The number of Covid-19 deaths shot up over over the weekend in Hamilton County.

The health department reports four more residents have died.

- Advertisement -

42) White, non-Hispanic male in the 51-60 age band with underlying health conditions.

43) Black, non-Hispanic male in the 71-80 age band with underlying health conditions.

44) Black, non-Hispanic female in the 61-70 age band with underlying health conditions.

45) Black, non-Hispanic female in the 51-60 age band with underlying health conditions

Hamilton County has now seen 15 deaths in July.

***

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues this week at the following locations:

Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Rd, Chattanooga TN, 37411, Monday through Friday 7AM-2PM.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, 1734 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga TN, 37404, Saturday 10AM-1PM, Sunday 12PM-3PM.

No physician referral or appointment needed and you can be tested with or without symptoms.