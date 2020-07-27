GBI investigating assault on police in Floyd County

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate the case of a man who faces charges of assaulting law enforcement officers last Friday in Rome.

30 year old Kerry Lamar Grier was arrested after police in Rome say he tried to run over an officer.

The confrontation happened at the Floyd Medical Center.

Drug task force members forced Grier’s vehicle to stop after the incident.

They say they found a handgun, a felony amount of marijuana and a quantity of cash on him.

Both Grier and the officer were slightly injured.

They have both been treated at the hospital and released.

In a release on Monday, the GBI did not say why officers were confronting Grier in the first place… just that they were called after the vehicle incident had already happened.