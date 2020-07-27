More die or in hospital in Georgia as vaccine trial starts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia continued to stagger under a heavy load of COVID-19 cases Monday amid one ray of hope — a broad test of an experimental vaccine began with the first of 30,000 nationwide injections in Savannah.

Deaths continue to trend up statewide.

The number of confirmed patients in hospitals across Georgia rose, wiping out what had been five days of declining hospital patients.

The number of cases being reported each day remains elevated, but has shown signs of plateauing in recent days after spiraling upward since early June.

Georgia passed 3,500 deaths from the pandemic.

Its seven-day average of deaths was at the highest level on Monday since coronavirus infections began.