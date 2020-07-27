Coronavirus Altering How Mocs Football Prepares For New Season

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The coronavirus still creates a lot of unknowns as football season approaches. As Chattanooga finally begins summer workouts, the Mocs are preparing to play any position necessary to get a full team on the field. News 12’s Rick Nyman breaks down how COVID is affecting the Mocs’ planning heading into the season.

The coronavirus pandemic might test roster depth unlike any time we’ve ever seen.

Said defensive back Jerrell Lawson:”We could just go in each and every Saturday like we’ll use everyone from the top to the bottom of the depth chart. He really emphasized that to us yesterday. Just making sure we’re all ready no matter what. It’s a pandemic. People could get quarantined.”

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”We are going to do some things during camp to try help some guys do those things and keep some stuff a little simpler than we probably have in the past to help ourselves out in case those situations due come up.”

Who knows, some Mocs might have to learn another position.

Said Lawson:”Hey, whatever the team needs. I mean coach may put me at O-line or tight end or whatever it is if that’s what he calls me to do. I’m pretty sure that’s how it is for a lot of these guys out here. They’ll play any position coach asks them to.”

Said Wright:”If something happens to me, who takes my spot. There’s a lot of different things that show up and are going to happen that we’re just going to have to deal with at that time.”

If it gets real crazy, walk-ons might be called into action.

Said Wright:”We’ve had guys in those spots in the past year that had to do that during the course of a game and during the course of a season. Nobody is going to get thrown out with the bath water. Everybody is going to be involved somehow, someway. We’re going to try and figure out the best way to help these guys succeed.”

A rotating roster could be a headache for a coach, but Wright will take it.

Said Wright:”Somebody asked me what my goal was for the season. Like my goal is to play one game. I know if I can get one in, I got a chance to get another one in.”