Chattooga County is going ahead with school this week

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – For better or worse, we won’t have to look far to see whether going back to school as normal is a good idea.

Teachers in Chattooga County (Summerville) Georgia will head back to class on Tuesday with students following on Thursday.

They will be one of the earliest returning school systems in the state.

Chattooga officials say they are following Georgia Health Department guidelines all they way… and in fact, will follow state guidance if a student or teacher tests positive.

Last week, state officials kicked around the idea of pushing back all schools until September.

But when it came down to it, the state school board never took up the motion.

So just how and when school resumes is left up to each individual school system.

Dalton, Whitfield and Catoosa counties have all elected to push their’s back.

So here is where we stand now on school reopenings in northwest Georgia.

July 30 Chattooga County

Aug 7 Dade County

Aug 12 Chickamauga City

Aug 13 Walker County

Aug 24 Catoosa County (delayed)

Aug 31 Dalton City (delayed)

Aug 31 Whitfield County (delayed)

Sept. 8 Murray County (original date)