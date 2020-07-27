Catoosa County pushes back beginning of school

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County is the latest school system to change their back to class plans.

The system is pushing back the beginning of school until August 24.

- Advertisement -

But only their elementary (K-5) students will go all five days of the week.

PreK, middle and high school students will attend on a hybrid schedule… Monday & Tuesday or Thursday and Friday.

Superintendent Denia Reese says fewer students than expected signed up for social digital learning in the higher grades.

So there were going to be too many of them in school at the same time to allow for social distancing.

PreK guidelines also make it harder to adjust to social distancing requirements.

The schools will notify parents by August 3rd on which group their child will fit into.

The online learning application deadline has also been pushed back to July 31st.

The school system will use the extra time to install automated body temperature scanners for entrances and thermometers for teachers.

“I want our students and parents to know this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make! No one wants to open in full traditional instruction more than I do; however, with the number of students remaining in middle and high school after enrollment for digital learning closed, I believe the only way we can open our secondary schools safely is in a hybrid model for the first semester.”