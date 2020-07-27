Braves Pitcher Mike Foltynewicz Lost the Game and His Job Against Tampa

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
32

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves. Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch. Foltynewicz was designated for assignment after the game.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Rick Nyman
