East Brainerd shooting victim in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on East Brainerd road.
According to CPD, they responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station.
When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
CPD says that the victim is in critical condition.
If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.
Chattanooga police are on the scene of a shooting that happened at the Circle K on East Brainerd Road. CPD says that one man was shot and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/9VFYl1bxcS
— Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) July 25, 2020