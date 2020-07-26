East Brainerd shooting victim in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on East Brainerd road.

According to CPD, they responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

CPD says that the victim is in critical condition.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.