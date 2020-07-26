East Brainerd shooting victim in critical condition

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1586

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on East Brainerd road.

According to CPD, they responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

CPD says that the victim is in critical condition.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.

Previous articleBraves bats come alive in extra innings
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.