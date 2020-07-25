Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – July 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Storms and Showers into Sunday & Monday!



Waking up muggy Sunday morning with some dew on the ground in the low 70s. Partly to mainly cloudy for most of the afternoon. Hot and humid again with some scattered afternoon showers and storms popping up after noontime. Highs will settle into the low 90’s and then get rain – cooled in many areas for the evening.

Typical mid summer weather is expected again into Monday, with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will stay on the hot and humid side with highs in the low 90’s (heat index levels closer to 100) and lows in the low 70’s.

Continued hot and humid to start next week, with scattered showers and storms more likely for Thursday. By the middle of next week, we could see a little break in the heat… even if only temporarily.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

