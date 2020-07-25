Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads toward virus-weary Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – Tropical Storm Hanna has been upgraded to a hurricane and is moving toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. The storm was centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Local officials in Texas said Friday that they were confident they’d be able to cope with the one-two punch of the storm and the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

