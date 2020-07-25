Braves bats come alive in extra innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tying homer off shaky closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3. New York loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs against Luke Jackson. Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith managed a sacrifice fly, but Jackson retired Wilson Ramos to end it. Ozuna, signed to an $18 million, one-year free agent deal in January, energized Atlanta’s struggling offense with his opposite-field drive off Díaz.

