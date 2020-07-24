Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms Will Continue Through The Weekend And Help With The Afternoon Heat!



Partly cloudy and mainly dry through the morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy overnight with lows 72-76. Some areas of fog as well.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again for Friday, with some scattered afternoon showers and storms popping up. Highs will settle into the low 90’s and then get rain – cooled in many areas for the evening. Lingering showers should diminish Friday night with lows in the low 70’s…but a few pop-up storms may happen in the pre – dawn hours Saturday.

Typical mid summer weather is expected for the upcoming weekend, with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will stay on the hot and humid side with highs in the low 90’s (heat index levels closer to 100) and lows in the low 70’s.

Continued hot and humid to start next week, with scattered showers and storms more likely for Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we could see a little break in the heat… even if only temporarily.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

