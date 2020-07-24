Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to strengthen; Gonzalo looms

MIAMI (AP) – The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline. Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds. By Friday morning, Hanna had top winds around 40 mph and was centered about 285 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo also is approaching land, moving closer to the southern Windward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Some strengthening is forecast, but Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

