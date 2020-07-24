The Tennessee Department of Education Announces the ‘Child Well Being Task Force’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Department of Education announces a new child well being Task Force.

The program is meant to assist students during their extended time away from school.

With schools being shut down for the past five months, studies show the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted children economically, physically and mentally.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, 75 percent of students across receive mental health care in a school setting.

This short film titled ‘Numb’ was created by Canadian student Liv Mcneil.

It reveals the daunting cycle students face having to attend school online without benefiting from social interaction.

“What can we do from a collective stand point to really empower local communities” said Principal of The Howard School Dr. Leandrea Ware.

Dr. Ware is also one of the 38 members of the state’s child well being task force.

She says her students depends on their school school faculty to receive necessary resources, “A lot of times the school is the place where children come and they can get their nutritious meal. They can get their mental health support. Support when they’re out this extended period of time, they don’t necessarily know who to turn to for those needs.”

According to the state’s department of education, reports of suspected child abuse dropped by 27 percent.

Not because there is less abuse taking place in the home but because teachers and pediatricians are disconnected from their students.

Hamilton County School Board member Tiffanie Robinson agrees, “When Covid hit, that became on of the first concerns that I had. There is no doubt that without school being in session there are hardships being taken place that we have no way of identifying, preventing or figure out.”

News 12 reached out to several parents like Corey Garrett, whose children attend school in Hamilton County. They say the biggest challenge for their kids being out of school for so long is their social development.”

“She misses her friends. She misses her teachers. actual instruction and learning that you can only get from being around peers and staff” said Garrett.

“At a young age my four year has really suffered when it comes to building his social skills. I’m sure my eight year old has slid academically and even on the social side too” said Robinson.

Hamilton County schools are set to reopen August 12th.

Dr. LeAndra Ware says if another shut down occurs, the taks force can use the adversity over the past several months to be an essential tool going forward.

“Now having the time to really plan some things out. Having that handbook. having that guideline to provide across districts across the state of Tennessee to say ‘here are those local agencies that are willing to step in.'”