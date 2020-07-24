Superhero Dog gets a new home

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – McKamey Animal Center reports that their “superdog” has found a new home.

The small dog was attacked earlier this year by a larger dog and lost the use of his back legs.

The owner surrendered him to the Center.

The staff worked on him to return him to health, with the use of a dog wheelchair.

Now the newly named “Union” has a new home.

“Everyone fell in love with Union, how could you not?” said Mindy Kolin, development director.

But the first attempt at adopting Union did not work.. his new owners said it was just too hard on them.

“Due to his very special situation I began personally handling the counseling for Union’s adoption,” said Ha, veterinary care administrator. “I did not want to see him returned again – people could have seen a cute tiny dog in a wheelchair and thought they would love to have him, but might not have fully comprehended the amount of work it takes to care for a paralyzed animal.”

But McKamey kept searching for the right home.

And the Allen family has stepped up and took Union for a 7 day trial.

Today, they finalized the adoption.

https://youtu.be/xkIlXqQKNSQ