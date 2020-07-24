Mayor Berke says people shouldn’t go to the Gunbarrel carnival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – People have been wondering about how a carnival was being allowed during the pandemic.

The travelling carnival officially opens tonight in the parking lot of the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke on Friday said it shouldn’t be here and urged people not to go.

He says they mislead the city about their purposes when filing for permits, saying they were selling toys and food instead of offering rides.

“That’s not the way to conduct business. We don’t have the regulatory authority to shut them down. That’s unfortunate and we’re going to review that. I don’t understand why we are having a carnival. You want to avoid situations where you’re inviting lots of people to the same location. We shouldn’t do that and that should apply to this carnival.”

The carnival is technically still following the guidelines outlined by State and city officials.