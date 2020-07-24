Georgia logs 4,800 new virus cases Friday as deaths climb

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported over 4,800 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

That caps a week that also saw the state report its highest-yet death toll.

Those confirmed cases came with a new single-day high-water mark in overall tests conducted.

The state has recorded over 160,000 total confirmed cases, though experts say that many more people are likely infected but never tested. Georgia has reported 274 coronavirus deaths so far this week, its highest tally yet in a single calendar week.

That brings the total number of deaths in the state to at least 3,442.