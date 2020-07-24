Federal judge blocks sweeping anti-abortion law in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee will not be allowed to enforce one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as a legal battle over the measure’s constitutionality moves through court.

U.S. District Judge William Campbell had already issued a temporary restraining order against the law just hours after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on it earlier this month.

Campbell doubled down on blocking the law from being implemented Friday, arguing that the plaintiffs had a strong likelihood of proving sections of the anti-abortion law were illegal.