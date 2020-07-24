FAST Team chases down suspect who had a tracker on him

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officers literally chased down a suspect on Friday who ran while he was on pre-trial release.

24 year old Logan Odom was out of jail but being monitored by a GPS tracker.

The county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked him down around 1PM, but he fled.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in the 3800 block of Central Avenue.

Odom was arrested on the outstanding charges of Aggravated Domestic Violence and violating the conditions of his release.

They say he will also face new charges for running from officers.

He was just charged with violating probation last week.