Drug Task Force says they have broken major meth ring in our area

(WDEF) – A drug task force in northwest Georgia rounds up suspects in a suspected meth ring operating on both sides of the state border.
The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force served eight search warrants on Friday, arresting a dozen suspects from north Georgia and southeast Tennessee.
They says the eight month investigation uncovered the leaders and stash houses in a large meth distribution networks.
And they say they were able to infiltrate the organization.
More arrests are expected.
But here is who they have charged so far:
Danny K. Smith – Rossville, GA
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (150 kilo’s)
Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I
Violation of Probation
Phillip Cornelius Burse – East Ridge, TN
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II – Hydrocodone
Violation of Probation
Stephen Brigham – Soddy Daisy, TN
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Edward L. Garth – Rossville, GA
Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Possession with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule II – Hydrocodone
Possession of Schedule II – Oxycodone
Possession of Schedule I
Violation of Probation
Jessica Garth – Rossville, GA
Possession with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule II – Hydrocodone
Possession of Schedule II – Oxycodone
Possession of Schedule I
Marvin Foster – Rossville, GA
Possession with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule I
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Altering serial number of a firearm.
Arenous “Reno” Saventini – Rossville, GA
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (150 kilo’s)
Montel D. Slocum – Georgia D.O.C.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Miles A. Mathis – Rock Spring, GA
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Whitney Cummings – Chickamauga, GA
Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I
Dylan Cagle – Rossville, GA
Possession with Intent Schedule I
Possession with Intent
Tiffany Crandall – Rossville, GA
Possession of Schedule II