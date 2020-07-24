Drug Task Force says they have broken major meth ring in our area

(WDEF) – A drug task force in northwest Georgia rounds up suspects in a suspected meth ring operating on both sides of the state border.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force served eight search warrants on Friday, arresting a dozen suspects from north Georgia and southeast Tennessee.

They says the eight month investigation uncovered the leaders and stash houses in a large meth distribution networks.

And they say they were able to infiltrate the organization.

More arrests are expected.

But here is who they have charged so far:

Danny K. Smith – Rossville, GA

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (150 kilo’s)

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I

Violation of Probation

Phillip Cornelius Burse – East Ridge, TN

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II – Hydrocodone

Violation of Probation

Stephen Brigham – Soddy Daisy, TN

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Edward L. Garth – Rossville, GA

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II – Hydrocodone

Possession of Schedule II – Oxycodone

Possession of Schedule I

Violation of Probation

Jessica Garth – Rossville, GA

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II – Hydrocodone

Possession of Schedule II – Oxycodone

Possession of Schedule I

Marvin Foster – Rossville, GA

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule I

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Altering serial number of a firearm.

Arenous “Reno” Saventini – Rossville, GA

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (150 kilo’s)

Montel D. Slocum – Georgia D.O.C.

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Miles A. Mathis – Rock Spring, GA

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Whitney Cummings – Chickamauga, GA

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I

Dylan Cagle – Rossville, GA

Possession with Intent Schedule I

Possession with Intent

Tiffany Crandall – Rossville, GA

Possession of Schedule II