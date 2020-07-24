Can you ID the people breaking into a nurse’s vehicle?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local nurse is hoping you can help her recover her hospital work bag.

On July 20th, two people broke into her vehicle in the Oakwood Estates in Hixson.

- Advertisement -

They took the bag which includes her hospital badge, stethoscope ($200 value) and shears ($80 value) among other work items.

She kept them in the bag so she wouldn’t have to take them from the Emergency Room into her family’s home each night.

Chattanooga Police confirm they are investigating the case.

If you recognize the subjects caught on the neighbor’s security camera, please call Chattanooga Police.

Her sister sent us the video hoping you can help.

“I’m reaching out on my sister’s behalf because she is working long hours caring for Covid patients in the ER. I hope these thieves are caught. What they did was especially wrong during this health pandemic.”