Big change for Hwy 27 project begins this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There’s another major change coming to Highway 27.

Starting at 7 tomorrow morning, T-DOT contract crews will close the exit ramp from Highway 27 North to West 4th Street.

It will stay closed until mid-September as crews begin to build a new exit ramp, and another lane.

There will be three different detours posted for drivers to access downtown Chattanooga.

Drivers will be able to take alternate routes on Carter Street, M-L-K Boulevard, or Manufacturers Road.

TDOT’S Jennifer Flynn tells us “Hopefully, people will just pay attention and use those detours and we know that it is the main ramp for the tourist areas of downtown and we are sorry that we have to impact that area. But, it is something that needs to be done and I am sure that everyone, including us at TDOT will be very, very glad when this project is completed.”

Contract crews are expected to be done with the project by the end of this year.