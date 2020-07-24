200 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County

Dalton, GA (Press Release) – Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that GEDIA Automotive Group, a family-owned international company that specializes in making state-of-the-art automotive parts, will build an advanced manufacturing facility that will begin production with a focus on parts for electric vehicles.

GEDIA will invest $85 million in this project, delivering 200 jobs to the greater Dalton area at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified property in Whitfield County.

“As we are a national leader in manufacturing, logistics and workforce training, I’m confident this family-owned business will be very pleased with their decision to join the growing electric vehicle ecosystem here in Georgia,” said Kemp. “Once again, the state’s consistent investment in our Germany-based European office is paying off, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities GEDIA creates for hardworking Georgians in Whitfield County.”

Supported by Georgia’s government partners in the Free State of Bavaria, one of Georgia’s strategic partner regions, the announcement comes as Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson is currently traveling in Germany to meet with government officials, tourism and trade partners. In addition to his meeting at GEDIA headquarters, he is also safely visiting other companies in the final stages of the decision-making process on entering the U.S. market.

With more than 100 years of experience, GEDIA supplies lightweight structural automotive parts to Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and numerous other world-renowned companies. Headquartered in Germany, this will mark the company’s first site in the Southeast and its second facility in the United States.

“This project is an essential step into the future for GEDIA, and we are delighted to be taking this step with the State of Georgia. Moving closer to the original equipment manufacturers allows us to serve the American market even better,” said Markus Schaumburg, one of two GEDIA Automotive Group CEOs. “In addition, our new innovative production facility with 200 planned positions not only increases the value of our company, but also contributes to the ongoing development of Whitfield County.”

“The heart of our plant in Whitfield County will be the hot-forming line with our patented TemperBox, which will allow us to broaden our product range and expand our value chain for a constantly evolving automotive market,” said Helmut Hinkel, GEDIA Automotive Group’s additional CEO. “The highly innovative GEDIA TemperBox takes tailored tempering technology to the next level, enabling us to create body components with lower weight and significantly higher crash safety performance while at the same time conserving energy and material.”

GEDIA will use state-of-the-art press hardening, tempering and automated welding processes to produce parts for electric vehicles, and operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome GEDIA to Whitfield County’s industrial park. Our location in the heart of the Southeast automotive manufacturing market will provide a significant advantage for the company. We are excited to add these new great jobs to our community for our citizens,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter.

GEDIA will be offering opportunities for management and staff positions, highly skilled technicians and production workers. Individuals interested in a career with GEDIA should visit gedia.com/en/careers/overview. Additional information will be available by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

GEDIA will build and occupy a 180,000-square-foot facility on a GRAD Certified property in Carbondale Business Park. To earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business.

Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve. Since the inception of GDEcD’s GRAD certification program, more than 8,000 jobs have been created on GRAD sites.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in this competitive project by Director of International Relations Nico Wijnberg, in partnership with the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, Whitfield County, and Georgia Quick Start.

“I am thrilled to be here with Markus Schaumburg and his team in Germany today to personally, but with a safe distance, thank him and GEDIA for choosing to build their first Southeastern U.S. facility in Georgia. As they will focus their operations on electric vehicle parts, our state continues its commitment to developing an ecosystem for new mobility and attracting the entire supply chain,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.

“I want to commend our community partners in Dalton and Whitfield County for their support of this innovative and strategic industry by investing in a GRAD certified property that undoubtedly was a main driver in GEDIA’s site selection process.”