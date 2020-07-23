Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms Will Help With The Afternoon Heat!



Any lingering showers and storms tonight will taper, leaving us with a few patches of fog and early morning lows in most areas between 70 & 75 – a bit cooler in the higher elevations.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again for Thursday, with some scattered late day showers and storms popping up. Highs will settle into the low 90’s. Today, we’ll probably see the heat index level at or slightly above the 100 degree mark. Lingering showers will diminish Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s.

Tomorrow, expect scattered afternoon showers and storms … they will be a little more likely for Friday, with highs between 90-92. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs between 90 & 92.

Typical summer weather is expected for the upcoming weekend with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will stay on the hot and humid side with highs in the low 90’s and lows in the low 70’s.

Continued hot and humid to start next week, with scattered showers and storms more likely for Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we could see a little break in the heat… even if only temporarily.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.