CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There has been another shooting tonight in Alton Park.

This one happened on Fagan Street around Ten P-M.

Police on the scene tell us an older male victim was shot, but it does not seem to be life threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still on the scene trying to figure out what happened.

This is just about ten blocks from the Cain Avenue shooting on Tuesday in which two people were hurt.