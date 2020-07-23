More school changes in the Tennessee Valley

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – School plans continue to evolve across the Tennessee Valley as we see more Covid-19 cases.

Here are the updates:

CLEVELAND CITY

School leaders expand online learning choices and signup for parents, masks required for 3rd grade and up (with mask breaks during the day), masks on buses. Read more details here.

BRADLEY COUNTY

More online options, details next week.

MCMINN COUNTY

The school board approved pushing back the beginning of school to August 10/11. Students will go in 2 staggered shifts.

Group A – Last names beginning with A-L will attend on August 10, 12, 14, 18, & 20

Group B – Last names beginning with M-Z will attend on August 11, 13, 17, 19, & 21

*Monday, August 24th ALL students will begin school together.

ATHENS CITY

Back to School Staggered Start Schedule for PreK- 8th grade.

August 10-14. Students with Last Names A- L attend

*August 10th is abbreviated day- dismissal schedule for Pre K- 11:30 a.m., K-5 12:20 p.m., 6-8 11:45 a.m.

August 17-21 Students with Last Names M-Z attend

*Please note PreK students will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. August 11-21.

Siblings and/or students living in same household will attend on same week. For questions, please contact your child’s school.

If student is registered for Virtual/Online Learning program it will begin on August 24th.

HAMILTON COUNTY

No changes, we are just watching the daily count of active cases in Hamilton County which is the key to what the schools will do.

We are in the transition zone now between almost normal reopening and a hybrid reopening.

Today’s number of active cases is 1,515, which is lower than yesterday.

________

While local school systems are having to make decisions right now, Governor Lee announced on Thursday that he will release his Back to School guidelines next week.