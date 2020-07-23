Police arrest suspect in murder of mother and child

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police found the suspect they were looking for in the death of a mother and child whose remains were found near Greenwood Cemetery.

Officers from six agencies arrested him this morning in a Knoxville neighborhood.

The suspect is 46 year old Gabriel Boykins.

Police are charging him with the Criminal Homicide of Tamara Church and her 8 year old daughter.

They had been reported missing in May.

Their remains were found on Greenwood Road on the side of Missionary Ridge on July 9th.