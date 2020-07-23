Jack Nicklaus to speak at Athens Chamber benefit

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF) — The greatest golfer of all time will be the keynote speaker at the 14th Annual Athens Chamber of Commerce benefit in October.

Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus will speak at McMinn County High School Saturday, October 17.

- Advertisement -

Dinner and program-only tickets can be purchased online here. Or you can go to the Chamber’s office at 13 North Jackson Street in downtown Athens. A limited number of VIP tickets are available as well as table sponsorships.

Nicklaus joins an illustrious list of past speakers, including George Bush, Nick Saban, Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, Hershel Walker, Bo Jackson, Pete Rose, Lou Ferrigno, Amy Grant, Kirk Cameron, ’98 Championship Tribute (Al Wilson, Peerless Price and Coach Fulmer), Steve Spurrier and Bruce Pearl.