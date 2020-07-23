New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase While Continuous Claims Continues To Drop

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee increased to 25,794 for the week of July 18; up from 22,431 the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped down to 243,405 from 251,924. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County increased from 974 to 1,321 new claims. The only local Tennessee county that saw a decrease in claims was Rhea County which dropped from 96 to 84 claims. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 6,271. Davidson County was the second highest with 3,262 new claims.
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy. The rise in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million underscores the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs – just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that roughly 32 million people are receiving unemployment benefits.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|Claims Since March 15
|740,123
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|1,321
|13,450
|Bradley County
|497
|3,669
|McMinn County
|181
|1,608
|Rhea County
|84
|1,085
|Marion County
|88
|870
|Polk County
|51
|344
|Grundy County
|85
|385
|Meigs County
|71
|434
|Bledsoe County
|54
|211
|Sequatchie County
|41
|369