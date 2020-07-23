New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase While Continuous Claims Continues To Drop

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee increased to 25,794 for the week of July 18; up from 22,431 the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped down to 243,405 from 251,924. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County increased from 974 to 1,321 new claims. The only local Tennessee county that saw a decrease in claims was Rhea County which dropped from 96 to 84 claims. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 6,271. Davidson County was the second highest with 3,262 new claims.

The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy. The rise in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million underscores the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs – just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that roughly 32 million people are receiving unemployment benefits.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 Claims Since March 15 740,123

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 1,321 13,450 Bradley County 497 3,669 McMinn County 181 1,608 Rhea County 84 1,085 Marion County 88 870 Polk County 51 344 Grundy County 85 385 Meigs County 71 434 Bledsoe County 54 211 Sequatchie County 41 369