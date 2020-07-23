Lee fall sports delayed by a month

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Lee Flames soccer and volleyball seasons will now be delayed by about a month due to the coronavirus. The Gulf South Conference is joining the slew of conferences pushing back start dates.

Right now, practice can start on Aug. 27, with the first day of competition Sept. 24. Schedules will be reduced to conference games only.

Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter says this will give the school time to prepare for hosting teams on campus amid the pandemic.

“I wasn’t in favor of postponing all fall sports,” Carpenter said. “Several conferences in Division II have already done that. They just said, ‘We’re not having fall sports.’ So for me, this is the right decision. I don’t think we would’ve been ready to start on time.”

FULL LEE UNIVERSITY PRESS RELEASE:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October.

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.

“The safety and welfare of our student athletes, coaches and staff are our top priorities. With an uptick of COVID-19 and after reviewing recommendations from the NCAA Sport Science Institute, I believe this is the right decision by our conference,” said Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter. “I commend our presidents for making this decision and look forward to resuming competition later in the fall.”

Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.

Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.

New schedules and additional details on implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.