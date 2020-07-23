Judge orders mediation in Georgia mask mandate dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing a dispute between Georgia’s governor and the state’s capital over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has ordered the two sides to try to reach a settlement.

Atlanta is among more than a dozen local jurisdictions statewide that has ordered people to wear masks in many public places.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, arguing that local leaders do not have the authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than his orders.

A judge on Thursday told the two sides to attend mediation before Tuesday, when a hearing in the case is scheduled.