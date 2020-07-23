More inmates test positive at Hamilton County Jail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has updated the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the jail.

Three corrections employees and six inmates have now tested positive.

Some were inmates working in the jail kitchen.

As a precaution, jailers disposed of the food they were preparing and replaced the workers.

Hamilton Country contact tracers are determining who they may have come in contact with.

“My staff and I will continue to work diligently with Health Department officials and Erlanger personnel to ensure we are providing a safe, healthy environment for our employees and the inmates we are charged to protect. This includes wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and following established medical best practices and guidelines to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19,” stated HCSO Deputy Chief of Corrections Joe Fowler.

The jail quarantines the inmates and sends the workers home.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says “I would like to reassure the public and those who may have family or friends incarcerated in the jail our personnel are going to great lengths to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize the facility on a consistent basis. While we have continued to take precautions based on CDC and local health department guidelines, we anticipated there would be more positive cases within our facility and we are prepared to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19 as we continue to move forward.”