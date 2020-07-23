GBI announces arrests in Rome murders of two young women

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators have charged three men with the murder of two women in northwest Georgia.

Back in May, the bodies of half-sisters, Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were found under the Etowah River Bridge in Rome.

The GBI announced on Thursday murder charges against 28 year old Desmond Lavonta Brown, 36 year old Devin Lashawn Watts and 23 year old Christopher Leedarius Pullen.

Brown and Watts were arrested on other charges soon after the bodies were discovered.

The sisters were last seen Vanita’s car, which has since been recovered.

But investigators are not releasing any further details on how or why they were killed.

They say the investigation is continuing and they expect to make more arrests.

But GBI Director Vic Reynolds does want everyone to know how much work has gone into the case to this point.

“We’ve executed over 130 search warrants and court orders in this case.”

He went on to thank the family for their patience in allowing the team to take their time with the investigation to get it right.