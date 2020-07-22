Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Late Day Showers And Storms Will Help With The Afternoon Heat!



This Morning: Basically, expect partly cloudy skies & muggy conditions. It will stay warm as well, with lows in the low to mid 70’s with some patchy fog in some parts of the area. Folks from Tellico south through Ellijay will drop into the upper 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Today & Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid again for both Wednesday and Thursday with only scattered afternoon showers and storms popping up. Highs will settle into the low 90’s. Wednesday, at least, we’ll experience another day of triple-digit heat levels.

Scattered late-day showers and storms may be a little more likely for Friday, with highs between 90-92. Typical summer weather is expected for the upcoming weekend with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will stay on the hot and humid side with highs in the low 90’s and lows in the low 70’s.

The way it’s shaping up now, we’ll see more of the same for much of next week. By late next week, we could see something that will break this heat wave … even if only temporarily.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.