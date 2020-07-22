Tennessee GOP Senate race a new test for Trump’s endorsement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s endorsement clout will get another test in the Aug. 6 open Republican U.S. Senate primary in Tennessee.

Former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has Trump’s blessing and faces trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, who doesn’t disagree with Trump on a whole lot, either _ other than his preference of candidate.

After the pandemic took in-person campaign events off the table for a couple months, the race is close enough that attacks are flying back and forth in TV ads.

Even Trump has said Hagerty has a “real primary.”

Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994.

(WDEF) – Texas Senator and conservative Ted Cruz is endorsing Dr. Manny Sethi and will make campaign appearances for him in Tennessee.

Senator Cruz’s statement:

Primaries are a time for choosing. Too many times the Washington swamp tries to trick voters into choosing their preferred candidate.

We need conservative fighters in the US Senate that will stand up for our values and that is why I’m endorsing Dr. Manny Sethi for United States Senate.

Dr. Manny is a pro-life doctor who will fight to finally repeal Obamacare, defend the 2nd Amendment, and help get our economy moving again.

There’s a reason the Establishment’s throwing everything they’ve got at Dr. Manny these final days—he’s winning. I am urging Tennessee conservatives to stand up to the attacks, join me, and stand with Manny Sethi.

The two will hold joint Town Hall Meetings on Friday in Jonesborough, Knoxville and Mt. Juliet.