Remains identified as missing mother and child

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have identified the victims found near a church on Greenwood Road on Missionary Ridge a couple of weeks ago.

The remains were of 40 year old Tamara Church and her eight year old child.

They were found on July 9th in some woods near the entrance to Greenwood Cemetery.

The mother and child were reported missing back in May.

Investigators have also identified a suspect in their deaths.

He is 54 year old Gabriel Boykins.

They have taken out warrants against him for Criminal Homicide and Abuse of a Corpse.

If you have any information on the case, please call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.