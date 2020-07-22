Mom to Mom – Testing As Seen On TV’s Ove Glove

We’re testing out the Ove Glove, a As Seen On TV product. Will it be a thumbs up or thumbs down?

The Ove Glove manufacturers sell quote is that, “The strong exterior of this glove reduces the temperature inside and can withstand heat up to 540 degrees.” It’s time to putt these to the test.

The first test is over an open flame. Do not try this at home. The test is to see if I can actually feel it, which at this point I cannot and it looks like it’s not even catching fire. So, that’s really good.

Test number two, boiling water. When I first set the glove in the water, I didn’t feel anything initially but the fact that I left it in there, I did start to feel it a little bit.

The last test is the 500 degree test. I turned the oven all the way up just to see because it says it goes to 540. We got a hot skillet. I’m going to grab this sucker. Again, I can’t feel anything. I’m going to hold onto it for as long as I possibly can stand the heat. All it does is basically feel warm right now. And now it’s kind of hot. So I was able to hold onto this 500 degree pan for about 13 seconds, which is three times as more likely than what the average person is going to do when you’re baking.

Based on all these tests here today and the fact that I’ve used these in the past, I would say these Ove Gloves are a thumbs up. And as always moms, if you have any great ideas, we’d love to hear them. You can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips. – Mandy Williamson