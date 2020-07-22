La Paz Chattanooga responds to President’s 2020 Census memo

By
Dorothy Sherman
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Local Hispanic and Latinx group attacks the President’s latest move on the Census.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from the Census.

- Advertisement -

The point is to keep them out of the count that determines Congressional districts.

La Paz Chattanooga sent News 12 the following statement:

La Paz is disappointed that the current administration is attempting yet another action to target undocumented individuals in order to intimidate and further disenfranchise them. The Census is a great tool to count populations in order to better serve our communities; this motion is attempting to suppress essential representation and take away funding that directly benefits constituents and communities. The Constitution requires that everyone be counted for accurate representation, and that absolutely includes undocumented immigrants, who are part of our communities and make great contributions to them.

Previous articleAfrican Americans discuss Republican beliefs
mm
Dorothy Sherman
Dorothy grew up in Bay Minette, Alabama near the state's beautiful Gulf Coast. Before coming to WDEF she worked at a station in Columbus, Georgia. Dorothy spent several years there as an Anchor and also reporter in Auburn, Alabama. Dorothy graduated from the University of Montevallo in Alabama and played tennis for the school. She has a Labrador Retriever. When she's not working Dorothy enjoys spending time with her pup, doing outdoor activities, going to the beach, hiking, slalom skiing, snow skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with her family. You can contact Dorothy at dsherman@wdef.com.