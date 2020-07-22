La Paz Chattanooga responds to President’s 2020 Census memo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Local Hispanic and Latinx group attacks the President’s latest move on the Census.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from the Census.

The point is to keep them out of the count that determines Congressional districts.

La Paz Chattanooga sent News 12 the following statement:

La Paz is disappointed that the current administration is attempting yet another action to target undocumented individuals in order to intimidate and further disenfranchise them. The Census is a great tool to count populations in order to better serve our communities; this motion is attempting to suppress essential representation and take away funding that directly benefits constituents and communities. The Constitution requires that everyone be counted for accurate representation, and that absolutely includes undocumented immigrants, who are part of our communities and make great contributions to them.