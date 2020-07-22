Inmate dies in the Bradley County jail

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will investigate the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Joseph Dewhurst was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

They say jail staff performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Dewhurst was being held in the jail on federal charges.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Dewhurst, and we ask that anyone hearing this news will take a moment to honor his memory.”