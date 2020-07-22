More events cancelled and going on despite Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve seen several late summer and fall events fall by the wayside because of Coronavirus concerns.

The Hamilton County Fair and the Ironman are recent cancellations.

Nighfall is still virtual.

But the summer concert series on the river is continuing at the Riverpark.

Now we have a few more events to add or subtract from your calendar.

World’s Longest Yardsale

The annual Yard Sale from Michigan to Alabama is on. It runs down Highway 127 in the Sequatchie Valley and down Lookout Mountain.

Local officials urge shoppers to wear masks and keep your social distance.

Sequatchie County Fair

The annual Sequatchie County Fair & Fairest of the Fair Pageants have been cancelled.

“Many of our volunteers are of an age when even if healthy could be severely compromised if exposed. While we can control our own actions, we cannot control the actions of the general public. “

Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention:

The Jehovah’s Witnesses organization has finally pulled the plug on their annual convention in Rome, Georgia, which attracts crowds of 20,000 people.

The March Event was pushed back to several weekends in July & August.

Now the convention is moving online instead at their website.

STILL TBD

We are still waiting to hear if the Nightfall Concert Series will return in September.

Also, no announcement yet on the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival in October.