COVID-19 deaths surge anew in Georgia as hospitals stay full

ATLANTA (AP) — Surging numbers of COVID-19 deaths continued in Georgia as the number of confirmed cases in the state surpassed 150,000.

The state Department of Public Health reported 81 deaths Wednesday, the second-highest number reported so far in the pandemic.

In Georgia, 3,179 people were in the hospital with the respiratory illness on Wednesday, staying close to the record high set Monday.

Of the state’s critical care beds, 88% were full.

Despite a lawsuit against Atlanta by Gov. Brian Kemp for exceeding his executive orders, local governments continue to order people to wear masks in public.

Bibb County and the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston passed such rules Tuesday.