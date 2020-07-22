Ad wars heat up in Tennessee Senate primary race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With less than three weeks to go before the Tennessee primary election, the top Republican candidates vying for the state’s open Senate seat have notably stepped up their attacks against each other.

Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, released a new television ad Tuesday accusing trauma surgeon Manny Sethi of being “too liberal” for Tennessee.

- Advertisement -

The ad follows Sethi’s constant bashing that Hagerty is a Washington establishment candidate.

The back and forth between the two Republicans comes as the Aug. 6 primary nears.

The two are hoping to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, who’s retiring from the position at the end of the year.